Speedboat sinks north of Paros, passengers safe

[Intime News]

Six passengers on board a speedboat that started taking on water and sank north of Paros on Wednesday night were in good health, the Greek Coast Guard said Thursday.

The passengers, five Greeks and one Lebanese national, were picked up by a Blue Star passenger ferry which was travelling from Paros to Naxos.

One of the passengers was taken to the General Hospital-Health Center of Naxos due to a leg injury, where he remains hospitalised, the Coast Guard said.

No marine pollution was observed as a result of the incident.

