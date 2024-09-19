Four arrested for shooting man in Kolonos

Four people were arrested in the Athenian district of Kolonos late Wednesday night for shooting a 25-year-old man, Greek Police said Thursday. The victim was not injured.

The suspects, aged 32, 26, 23 and 20, will be led before a prosecutor later in the day. They are facing charges of attempted attempted homicide and violation of laws on weapons.

The accused were in two cars when they approached the 25-year-old who was on foot and fired at him. They fled the scene but were arrested shortly after by officers of the the motorcycle unit DIAS. Inside the car, officers found and seized a firearm casing.