NEWS

Six teens arrested for beating student

Six teens arrested for beating student
[Intime News]

Six teenagers from northern Greece were arrested for beating up a 15-year-old and recording the act on their mobile phones. 

The teens are facing charges of causing bodily harm to vulnerable persons and violation of personal data.

The incident took place on Tuesday outside the Evosmos high school, in Thessaloniki. The pretext for the violence seems to have been some messages that the victim exchanged earlier with two of the perpetrators.

The 15-year-old was taken to a hospital where he was treated for light injuries.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Four arrested for shooting man in Kolonos
NEWS

Four arrested for shooting man in Kolonos

Six suspects detained in connection with Kerameikos shooting incident
NEWS

Six suspects detained in connection with Kerameikos shooting incident

Authorities investigate 140 individuals for €150 mln fraud and VAT evasion scheme
NEWS

Authorities investigate 140 individuals for €150 mln fraud and VAT evasion scheme

Burglars nab 30 laptops from ministry building in downtown Athens
NEWS

Burglars nab 30 laptops from ministry building in downtown Athens

Prostitution client demands money back at gunpoint
NEWS

Prostitution client demands money back at gunpoint

36-year-old man injured in shooting in central Athens
NEWS

36-year-old man injured in shooting in central Athens