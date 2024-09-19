Six teens arrested for beating student

Six teenagers from northern Greece were arrested for beating up a 15-year-old and recording the act on their mobile phones.

The teens are facing charges of causing bodily harm to vulnerable persons and violation of personal data.

The incident took place on Tuesday outside the Evosmos high school, in Thessaloniki. The pretext for the violence seems to have been some messages that the victim exchanged earlier with two of the perpetrators.

The 15-year-old was taken to a hospital where he was treated for light injuries.