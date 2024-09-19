NEWS

Rescue teams evacuate tourists from Crete’s Samaria Gorge

Rescue teams evacuated the remaining 10 tourists from the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Belgium who spent the night inside a mountain gorge in Crete, after a rockfall killed a German tourist on Wednesday.

Authorities have ordered the temporary closure of the Samaria Gorge until the path is cleared of debris and safety is restored, the Natural Environment and Climate Change Agency (OFYPEKA) said on Thursday.

The incident happened at the narrow point of the gorge known as Portes after an intense rain, according to a local news website. The 35-year-old woman was injured in the shin by a rock and died of uncontrollable bleeding.

A team of geologists from the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens are surveying the area to assess the risk of further rockfalls and on Friday, and will be joined by a team of OFYPEKA and experts from the Hellenic Geological and Mineral Research Authority.

Tourism Accident

