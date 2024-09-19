Bodossaki Foundation awards 68 scholarships for studies in Greece and abroad

Sixty-eight new recipients of Bodossaki Foundation scholarships will begin their studies at 25 prestigious institutions in Greece and abroad, including Boston University, ETH Zurich and the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, it was announced on Thursday.

A total of 52 scholars will be studying in Europe and the United States, while 16 will be studying at Greek universities in various scientific fields.

The fellows will focus on a variety of scientific challenges, such as using robotics to detect and fight forest fires, exploring the biochemistry of emotions, and developing biological methods to alleviate human pain.

The 68 scholarships cover postgraduate, doctoral and post-doctoral studies and are part of three Bodossaki Foundation scholarship programs: the 52nd Regular Scholarship Program, the Stamatis G. Mantzavinos Postdoctoral Research Scholarship Program and the Visiting Research Scientists Program.

Among the most popular fields of study chosen by scholarship recipients are biology, machine learning, artificial intelligence, robotics, digital technologies and molecular medicine.

“Since 1972, the Bodossaki Foundation’s scholarship programs have been characterized by transparent selection processes and a combination of criteria that include merit, financial need and the dynamic personalities of the scholars,” said Athina Dessypri, president of the board of directors of the Bodossaki Foundation.

Over the years, the Bodossaki Foundation has awarded approximately 2,700 scholarships. It also cooperates with third parties, including institutions and private donors.