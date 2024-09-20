NEWS

Remaining tourists evacuated from Samaria Gorge

Remaining tourists evacuated from Samaria Gorge
[InTime News]

Rescue teams evacuated the remaining 10 tourists from the UK, the Netherlands and Belgium who had to spend the night inside a mountain gorge in Crete, after a rockfall killed a German tourist on Wednesday.

Samaria Gorge was closed five times this year due to rain or heat and twice as a precaution after an earthquake. On Wednesday, however, a storm warning came after visitors had entered the canyon, according to Costas Triantis, managing director of the Natural Environment & Climate Change Agency (NECCA), which is responsible for the canyon’s operation.

“Samaria Gorge is closed as a precaution when an emergency bulletin is issued by Civil Protection for severe weather phenomena in Crete. Furthermore, because the gorge has its own microclimate, we get specialized forecasts from relevant scientific bodies. The canyon opens  at 7a.m., so we consult forecasts issued up to an hour in advance,” he said.

Natural disaster Rescue

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Landslide strikes Therasia island, no injuries reported
NEWS

Landslide strikes Therasia island, no injuries reported

Quake drill held on tourist island of Crete
NEWS

Quake drill held on tourist island of Crete

Cost of restoring damage from storms Daniel and Elias exceeds €3 bln, Mitsotakis says
NEWS

Cost of restoring damage from storms Daniel and Elias exceeds €3 bln, Mitsotakis says

Greece must bolster flood defences and reduce water-guzzling crops, experts say
NEWS

Greece must bolster flood defences and reduce water-guzzling crops, experts say

Dutch experts back river diversion for Thessaly
NEWS

Dutch experts back river diversion for Thessaly

Plan to prevent Thessaly desertification
NEWS

Plan to prevent Thessaly desertification