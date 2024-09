Under investigation are the former general director of Attica police and his two deputies who were in the operations center that day, one during the morning shift and the other during the night shift, overseeing the management of the Croatian hooligans’ movements.

The former director of Corinth police is also being scrutinized, as the inquiry revealed he received a report from colleagues about the movement of foreign fans in his jurisdiction but failed to act or provide further information.

Two officers from the Hellenic Police headquarters are also under investigation.

Katsouris, 29, was fatally stabbed by unknown assailants during an attack by Dinamo Zagreb hooligans outside AEK’s stadium in Nea Filadelfeia, ahead of the Champions League qualification match between the two teams.