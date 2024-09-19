Ministry thieves caught on camera

Camera captures of two thieves that broke into government offices have been released.

The captures show the the hooded individuals, who broke into the government building Wednesday morning, carrying their loot of 30 laptops.

The building houses offices of the ministries of Labor and Social Cohesion and Families.

It was from the latter ministry’s Payments and Expenditures Division, on the building’s 7th floor, that the hooded thieves stole the laptops. Previously, they had broken into the Labor Ministries IT Division, but left without stealing anything.