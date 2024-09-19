NEWS

Ministry thieves caught on camera

Ministry thieves caught on camera

Camera captures of two thieves that broke into government offices have been released.

The captures show the the hooded individuals, who broke into the government building Wednesday morning, carrying their loot of 30 laptops.

The building houses offices of the ministries of Labor and Social Cohesion and Families.

It was from the latter ministry’s Payments and Expenditures Division, on the building’s 7th floor, that the hooded thieves stole the laptops. Previously, they had broken into the Labor Ministries IT Division, but left without stealing anything.

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Top police officers investigated in soccer fan’s death
NEWS

Top police officers investigated in soccer fan’s death

Bodossaki Foundation awards 68 scholarships for studies in Greece and abroad
NEWS

Bodossaki Foundation awards 68 scholarships for studies in Greece and abroad

Rescue teams evacuate tourists from Crete’s Samaria Gorge
NEWS

Rescue teams evacuate tourists from Crete’s Samaria Gorge

Six teens arrested for beating student
NEWS

Six teens arrested for beating student

Greece had 27 deaths, 180 cases of West Nile Virus up to Sept 18
NEWS

Greece had 27 deaths, 180 cases of West Nile Virus up to Sept 18

Four arrested for shooting man in Kolonos
NEWS

Four arrested for shooting man in Kolonos