Riot police unit comes under attack in Exarchia

A riot police unit stationed in Athens’ central Exarchia district was attacked by unidentified assailants late Thursday, according to reports.

The Greek Police said that a group of around 50 individuals launched the attack on Themistokleous Street, near Exarchia Square. The attackers threw approximately 20 Molotov cocktails. No injuries were reported.

Fifteen suspects were detained, and one was arrested after police found a knife and pepper spray in his possession.