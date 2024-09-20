NEWS

Major police operation at Roma settlement in Fyli

A screen grab from a Greek Police (ELAS) video.

A large operation by the Greek Police (ELAS) took place Friday morning at a Roma settlement in Fyli, northwestern Athens.

The operation involved 100 police officers from the Western Attica Police Directorate, along with forces from the riot police (MAT), the crime prevention unit (OPKE), and the counterterrorism unit (EKAM).

A police drone and specially trained dogs for narcotics detection were also deployed.

According to reports, authorities have uncovered weapons, ammunition, and gold coins, as well as jewelry believed to be linked to robberies.

An official press conference is expected later on Friday.

Crime

