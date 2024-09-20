NEWS

Woman facing charges for speaking fake news over made-up Roma assault

File photo.

A 57-year-old Cretan woman is facing charges for spreading fake news after being found to have falsely claimed that two Roma men had tried to abduct her at knifepoint. 

In a recent television appearance, the woman claimed that in the Mastaba district of Irakio, the woman claimed that she used Krav Maga to fend off her alleged attackers.

Her claims alarmed other residents of Iraklio, especially parents, who flooded police stations with calls expressing concern.

However, when police detectives subsequently asked the woman to confirm the allegations, she admitted that she had lied on air in order to promote herself.

Police said they arrested the woman who was subsequently released after appearing before a prosecutor.

A case file is being prepared and the woman is expected to be tried imminently.

Crime Crete

