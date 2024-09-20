Police nab couple who defrauded elderly

Police in Athens have arrested a man and a woman on suspicion of defrauding a 95-year-old woman of 1,300 euros by claiming they were accountants.

The pair are alleged to have approached the elderly woman in the Holargos district and, under the pretext of assisting her in obtaining a tax refund, entered her home, from where they stole 1,320 euros and left in a vehicle.

Police later spotted the vehicle on the Attiki Odos motorway and apprehended its occupants after a chase. Officers found the stolen cash in the car, as well as a wig used by the 40-year-old woman.

A subsequent investigation revealed that the 40-year-old woman was involved in six similar cases of defrauding elderly persons in Attica and Thessaloniki.