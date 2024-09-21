NEWS

Covid shots coming to neighborhood pharmacies

Covid shots coming to neighborhood pharmacies

Vaccinations for Covid-19 will, for the first time, be available at neighborhood pharmacies as of this fall, in an effort to simplify the process so that an ever larger part of the population can get the shot. 

Covid vaccinations will also continue to be administered at public health structures by appointment through the online platform emvolio.gov.gr. 

This means that vaccinations against both influenza and Covid at pharmacies will be available to citizens as of early October.

According to the National Immunization Committee, the Covid jab is the updated JN.1 vaccine and can be administered on the same day as the flu shot.

Vaccination is recommended for people over 60, pregnant women and those aged between six months and 59 who have underlying health conditions that increase the risk of serious illness, immunocompromised people and health professionals.

Health Coronavirus Vaccine

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Platform for new Covid vaccine opens Monday
NEWS

Platform for new Covid vaccine opens Monday

People may have forgotten Covid, but the virus persists
NEWS

People may have forgotten Covid, but the virus persists

Covid-related hospital admissions and deaths continue to rise, EODY reports
NEWS

Covid-related hospital admissions and deaths continue to rise, EODY reports

Hospital admissions rise
FLIRT VARIANTS

Hospital admissions rise

EODY reports surge in Covid-related hospital admissions, 26 deaths
NEWS

EODY reports surge in Covid-related hospital admissions, 26 deaths

New Covid variant ‘FLiRT’ outbreak confirmed in Greece
NEWS

New Covid variant ‘FLiRT’ outbreak confirmed in Greece