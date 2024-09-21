Covid shots coming to neighborhood pharmacies

Vaccinations for Covid-19 will, for the first time, be available at neighborhood pharmacies as of this fall, in an effort to simplify the process so that an ever larger part of the population can get the shot.

Covid vaccinations will also continue to be administered at public health structures by appointment through the online platform emvolio.gov.gr.

This means that vaccinations against both influenza and Covid at pharmacies will be available to citizens as of early October.

According to the National Immunization Committee, the Covid jab is the updated JN.1 vaccine and can be administered on the same day as the flu shot.

Vaccination is recommended for people over 60, pregnant women and those aged between six months and 59 who have underlying health conditions that increase the risk of serious illness, immunocompromised people and health professionals.