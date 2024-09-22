Smart road safety system across Attica

The government is preparing to implement a radically revamped road safety system, featuring a comprehensive network of smart surveillance cameras across key locations in the Attica region, with the aim of enhancing traffic law enforcement.

The plan, foreshadowed by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the recent Thessaloniki trade fair, will not only monitor speed limits but also detect other violations of the Highway Code (KOK), such as failure to wear helmets or seatbelts and the use of mobile phones while driving.

The initiative, based on input from the ministries of Citizen Protection and Digital Governance, is built on two key pillars. The first involves the creation of a centralized information system to unify the recording of traffic fines from various sources. These include cameras installed at approximately 1,000 strategic locations across Attica based on accident data (although there are still legal issues to address, particularly regarding privacy protection); tablets used by the Traffic Police that are directly linked to the system; and Municipal Police systems.

The second pillar introduces a digital method for issuing and collecting fines. Violators will receive fines electronically through multiple channels (SMS, Viber or the digital mailbox on the Gov.gr portal). Driver’s licenses can also be revoked digitally and penalty points will be tracked through the Driver Behavior Control System (SESO). This will make it nearly impossible for violators to evade penalties, as infractions will be recorded and visible in future checks.

The system will also offer several digital conveniences, such as the ability to pay fines immediately through a unified payment platform, with an option to file electronic objections if needed. A link to border stations and leasing companies will ensure the timely collection of fines, even preventing violators from leaving the country until outstanding fines are paid. Additional innovations include immediate discounts for prompt payment and penalties that increase progressively with delayed payment.

Management of the system will be shared between a private entity, responsible for the maintenance and operation of the camera network, and a public authority, which will oversee the issuance and collection of fines.

Currently, the collection of fines through local authorities can take up to 10 years.