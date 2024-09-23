Teachers say cellphone ban enforced with few hitches

Two weeks into the new school year, the ban on the use of cellphones has been enforced smoothly, to a degree exceeding their expectations, teachers say.

“Maybe they are scared,” a teacher at Athens’ Grava school complex, the country’s largest, says of her students, referring to the strict sanctions against use. “Of course, there have been three suspensions already,” she added. But, overall, students across the complex, which contains 24 schools and has been notorious for its discipline issues, have accepted switching off their phones.

The only suspension that achieved some notoriety, in the city of Patra, was because the parents vociferously objected.

Taking videos, especially if connected to bullying, is grounds for expulsion.

Some private schools have implemented a cellphone ban for years without a hitch, noted a teacher at an elite Greek-German establishment.