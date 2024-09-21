Surge seen in births by women over 40

Despite a significant decline in overall births since 1990, Greece has seen a fivefold increase in the number of births by women aged 40 and older. This age group now represents 8-9% of total births in 2023-24, up from just 1.4% in the early 1990s. During the same period, births among women aged 30-39 have nearly doubled, while births by younger women, particularly those under 30, have sharply declined.

These findings are outlined in the latest digital bulletin from the Institute of Demographic Research (IDR), authored by Byron Kotzamanis, professor at the University of Thessaly and IDR director.

The report attributes the rise in births among women over 40 primarily to the trend of postponing childbirth, while also pointing to the increasing number of women in this age group within the reproductive population and advancements in assisted reproductive technologies.

Greece faces a significant “fertility gap,” with women having 20% fewer children than they desire, compared to just 5% in France.

Additionally, the rate of childlessness among Greek women born between 1970 and 1975 approaches 23%, significantly higher than France’s 15%.