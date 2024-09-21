Mitsotakis, Christodoulides, Macron to meet in New York

The leaders of Cyprus, France and Greece will meet in New York next week to discuss the Israel-Cyprus-Greece power grid connection and developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, Cyprus’ government spokesman said Saturday.

In a written statement, spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said that Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, discussed recent developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and the power grid project, known as the Great Sea Interconnector, over the phone Saturday.

The two leaders expressed their shared worries over a likely further deterioration of the situation on the ground in the Middle East and discussed ways to de-escalate.

The two also discussed the Great Sea Interconnector and its importance in implementing the European Union’s energy strategy.

The project, which recently overcame some serious obstacles, will connect the three countries’ grids via the world’s longest submarine power cable, with a total length of 1,208 kilometers. Thus, Israel will also be connected to the rest of the EU power grids.

Christodoulides and Macron agreed on a joint meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on the sidelines of the annual United Nations General Assembly.

The three will also meet in Paphos, Cyprus on October 11 at the so-called Med9 meeting. Med9 is an informal group set in 2013 by Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Malta, Portugal and Spain to coordinate on issues of common interest in the EU, such as migration. They were joined by Croatia and Slovenia in 2021.

(Cyprus News Agency)