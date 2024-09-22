Greek-Australian arrested in Rome for murders committed 47 years ago

The 65-year-old is charged by Australian judicial authorities with two murders committed in 1977.He is accused of killing 27-year-old Suzanne Armstrong and 28-year-old Susan Bartlett in their apartment, stabbing them dozens of times. Armstrong’s 16-month-old baby, who was sleeping in the next room, survived the attack.

Australian police described it as a brutal and extreme crime and later announced that they had identified the perpetrator through DNA testing. An international arrest warrant was issued for him seven years ago.

Reportedly, the man had been residing in Greece for many years, where he could not be arrested due to the statute of limitations. However, when the alleged killer arrived in Italy on Saturday for a vacation, he was arrested as soon as he disembarked from the plane.

Australian authorities are expected to request his extradition.