NEWS

Greek-Australian arrested in Rome for murders committed 47 years ago

Greek-Australian arrested in Rome for murders committed 47 years ago
[Shutterstock]

A Greek-Australian man accused of committing two murders in Melbourne 47 years ago was arrested on Saturday at Fiumicino Airport in Rome.

The 65-year-old is charged by Australian judicial authorities with two murders committed in 1977.He is accused of killing 27-year-old Suzanne Armstrong and 28-year-old Susan Bartlett in their apartment, stabbing them dozens of times. Armstrong’s 16-month-old baby, who was sleeping in the next room, survived the attack.

Australian police described it as a brutal and extreme crime and later announced that they had identified the perpetrator through DNA testing. An international arrest warrant was issued for him seven years ago.

Reportedly, the man had been residing in Greece for many years, where he could not be arrested due to the statute of limitations. However, when the alleged killer arrived in Italy on Saturday for a vacation, he was arrested as soon as he disembarked from the plane.

Australian authorities are expected to request his extradition.

Crime Justice

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Top police officers investigated in soccer fan’s death
NEWS

Top police officers investigated in soccer fan’s death

Authorities investigate 140 individuals for €150 mln fraud and VAT evasion scheme
NEWS

Authorities investigate 140 individuals for €150 mln fraud and VAT evasion scheme

Family of slain journalist seeks reversal of ‘not-guilty’ verdict against suspected assassins
NEWS

Family of slain journalist seeks reversal of ‘not-guilty’ verdict against suspected assassins

Drunk driver who ran over family of three jailed pending trial
NEWS

Drunk driver who ran over family of three jailed pending trial

Driver who struck family near Thessaloniki has DUI record
NEWS

Driver who struck family near Thessaloniki has DUI record

Lawyer in domestic abuse case granted conditional release
NEWS

Lawyer in domestic abuse case granted conditional release