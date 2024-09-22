Fight at western Athens festival leaves three injured

A fight involving ten people occurred on Saturday evening at a festival in Korydallos, western Athens, leaving three people injured.

During the altercation, objects were thrown, resulting in injuries to three individuals, while a woman fainted.

According to the police, the injured include two deputy mayors, aged 41 and 40.

One suffered a head injury, while the other was injured in his left arm. Additionally, a 16-year-old sustained a head injury.

All three received first aid and are in good health, while the 40-year-old woman, who was taken to the hospital after fainting, has been discharged.

The Hellenic Police reported that no arrests or official complaints were made following the incident.

A video of the incident has been circulating on social media.