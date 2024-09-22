NEWS

Police seek information regarding fatal traffic accident in western Athens

File photo.

The Hellenic Police are seeking information regarding a fatal traffic accident that occurred on Petrou Ralli avenue, in the municipality of Nikaia, western Athens.

According to the report, at approximately 5.40 A.M. on Thursday September 19, a motorcycle veered off course on Petrou Ralli avenue and collided with a tree and a signpost, resulting in the driver’s fatal injury.

“Anyone with information about the circumstances of the accident is requested to contact the 1st Traffic Department of Piraeus at the following numbers: 210 4139 263 – 269 – 270,” the announcement states.

