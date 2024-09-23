Truck overturns on Egnatia Highway near Kozani, traffic diverted

A section of the Egnatia Highway heading towards Thessaloniki in northern Greece has been closed after a truck carrying iron materials overturned near Kozani. No injuries were reported.

The accident, which occurred under unclear circumstances, took place around 2 a.m. on Monday.

Traffic has been halted between the Xerolimni and Koila interchanges for safety reasons to facilitate the removal of the truck. According to a police statement, vehicles are being rerouted via regional road networks.

The clearing operation is ongoing and is expected to be completed by noon.