Police dismantle gang behind over 100 burglaries in Attica

Police have dismantled a criminal gang responsible for over 100 burglaries and thefts across the Attica region.

So far, 22 individuals have been detained, with more than 11 arrests made. During the raids, authorities seized weapons, drugs and stolen goods.

The suspects, all from the Roma community, are believed to be linked to over 110 home burglaries in the greater Athens area, primarily targeting central and southern districts.

The investigation remains ongoing.