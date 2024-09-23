NEWS

Police dismantle gang behind over 100 burglaries in Attica

Police dismantle gang behind over 100 burglaries in Attica

Police have dismantled a criminal gang responsible for over 100 burglaries and thefts across the Attica region.

So far, 22 individuals have been detained, with more than 11 arrests made. During the raids, authorities seized weapons, drugs and stolen goods.

The suspects, all from the Roma community, are believed to be linked to over 110 home burglaries in the greater Athens area, primarily targeting central and southern districts.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Bank robbed at gunpoint in Nea Filadelfia
NEWS

Bank robbed at gunpoint in Nea Filadelfia

Brawl at western Athens festival leaves three injured
NEWS

Brawl at western Athens festival leaves three injured

Smart road safety system across Attica
NEWS

Smart road safety system across Attica

Greek-Australian arrested in Rome for murders committed 47 years ago
NEWS

Greek-Australian arrested in Rome for murders committed 47 years ago

Suspended sentence for professor who demanded kickbacks from students
NEWS

Suspended sentence for professor who demanded kickbacks from students

Police nab couple who defrauded elderly
NEWS

Police nab couple who defrauded elderly