Another earthquake rattles Mount Athos

A 3.7 magnitude earthquake struck the Mount Athos monastic community in northeastern Greece on Monday afternoon.

The quake hit at 5:29 pm and had a depth of 12 km, according to the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki (AuTh).

This follows a 4.6 magnitude earthquake on Sunday, preceded by tremors of 4.1 and 3.9 magnitude, and followed by a 3.9 magnitude aftershock.

AuTh Professor Manolis Skordylis told state broadcaster ERT on Sunday that the tectonic activity does not suggest future quakes will exceed a 6.0 magnitude on the Richter scale.