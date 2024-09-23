NEWS

Another earthquake rattles Mount Athos

A 3.7 magnitude earthquake struck the Mount Athos monastic community in northeastern Greece on Monday afternoon. 

The quake hit at 5:29 pm and had a depth of 12 km, according to the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki (AuTh).

This follows a 4.6 magnitude earthquake on Sunday, preceded by tremors of 4.1 and 3.9 magnitude, and followed by a 3.9 magnitude aftershock.

AuTh Professor Manolis Skordylis told state broadcaster ERT on Sunday that the tectonic activity does not suggest future quakes will exceed a 6.0 magnitude on the Richter scale.

