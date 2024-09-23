NEWS

Samaria Gorge hiker bled to death, coroner confirms

[InTime News]

A coroner’s report on Monday confirmed that the death last Wednesday of a German hiker in the Samaria gorge on the island of Crete was due to excessive bleeding after she was struck by falling rocks.

The forensic examination showed “oligemic shock from the traumatic rupture of lower extremity vessels.”

The accident occurred after a sudden downpour resulted in landslides in many parts of the gorge, including the Portes point, which is the narrowest part, located near the exit.

The stones that fell from above hit the 35-year-old woman, who died almost instantaneously.

The Samaria Gorge is a popular tourist attraction, especially among hikers.

Accident Death

