NEWS

Smuggler arrested after Samos shipwreck leaves four migrants dead

Smuggler arrested after Samos shipwreck leaves four migrants dead
[InTimeNews] File photo.

An alleged smuggler who transported migrants in an inflatable boat that sank off the coast of Samos on Monday has been identified, arrested and will be brought before a prosecutor on Tuesday.

Four migrants, a young girl and three women, lost their lives in the shipwreck, while it is believed that one more migrant is missing.

The 26 migrants from the shipwreck who were found on land have been transferred to the Samos Reception and Identification Center (RIC).

In total, 30 migrants and the alleged smuggler, who was arrested, were rescued.

Search operations are continuing today, both at sea and on land, to locate any missing persons.

Migration Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Two arrested for migrant smuggling in downtown Athens
NEWS

Two arrested for migrant smuggling in downtown Athens

Migrant traffickers set course for holiday islands
NEWS

Migrant traffickers set course for holiday islands

Two Turks detained over deadly migrant boat chase off Symi
NEWS

Two Turks detained over deadly migrant boat chase off Symi

Traffickers intended to sink patrol boat in Symi incident, officer claims
NEWS

Traffickers intended to sink patrol boat in Symi incident, officer claims

Pursuit between coast guard and migrant smugglers’ speedboat near Symi leaves one dead
NEWS

Pursuit between coast guard and migrant smugglers’ speedboat near Symi leaves one dead

Authorities dismantle major migrant smuggling network in Rhodes
NEWS

Authorities dismantle major migrant smuggling network in Rhodes