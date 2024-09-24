Smuggler arrested after Samos shipwreck leaves four migrants dead

An alleged smuggler who transported migrants in an inflatable boat that sank off the coast of Samos on Monday has been identified, arrested and will be brought before a prosecutor on Tuesday.

Four migrants, a young girl and three women, lost their lives in the shipwreck, while it is believed that one more migrant is missing.

The 26 migrants from the shipwreck who were found on land have been transferred to the Samos Reception and Identification Center (RIC).

In total, 30 migrants and the alleged smuggler, who was arrested, were rescued.

Search operations are continuing today, both at sea and on land, to locate any missing persons.