University of Thessaly launches English-taught medical program

The University of Thessaly announced Tuesday the launch of a new self-funded, English-taught medical school in Larissa, starting October 7.

The program, the university’s first in a foreign language, will enroll 40 international students, mainly from Cyprus, France and the UK.

The medical school, operating since 1985 and ranked among the top 300-400 globally, will run the new program alongside its Greek counterpart. A total of 350 students applied, with 40 selected after exams and interviews. Annual tuition is 12,000 euros. This is Greece’s fourth English-language medical program.

