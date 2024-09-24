Teen girl attacked in Glyfada, multiple arrests made

Videos have emerged showing a 14-year-old girl being brutally beaten in the southern suburb of Glyfada on Saturday night.

The footage shows her being punched in the face, knocked to the ground and kicked in the head and body. The girl had reportedly been bullied by the same group since May, with a similar attack occurring earlier this month.

After a complaint was filed Monday, police arrested two girls and three of their guardians. A third suspect has not been identified and is being sought.