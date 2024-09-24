NEWS

Teen girl attacked in Glyfada, multiple arrests made

Teen girl attacked in Glyfada, multiple arrests made

Videos have emerged showing a 14-year-old girl being brutally beaten in the southern suburb of Glyfada on Saturday night.

The footage shows her being punched in the face, knocked to the ground and kicked in the head and body. The girl had reportedly been bullied by the same group since May, with a similar attack occurring earlier this month.

After a complaint was filed Monday, police arrested two girls and three of their guardians. A third suspect has not been identified and is being sought. 

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Principal arrested for sexual harassment of student in Achaia
NEWS

Principal arrested for sexual harassment of student in Achaia

Smuggler arrested after Samos shipwreck leaves four migrants dead
NEWS

Smuggler arrested after Samos shipwreck leaves four migrants dead

Man sentenced to prison for arson in Ilia
NEWS

Man sentenced to prison for arson in Ilia

Shooting in central Athens leaves one injured
NEWS

Shooting in central Athens leaves one injured

Police dismantle gang behind over 100 burglaries in Attica
NEWS

Police dismantle gang behind over 100 burglaries in Attica

Bank robbed at gunpoint in Nea Filadelfia
NEWS

Bank robbed at gunpoint in Nea Filadelfia