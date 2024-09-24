Father from Amish-like family sought after abducting newborn from social services

Police are searching for a 45-year-old man who abducted his newborn from Alexandra Hospital in Athens on Tuesday. The infant was under the care of social services after authorities removed custody due to its parents’ unsafe living conditions.

The man, who previously gained attention for living with his “early Christian” family in a makeshift dwelling in the mountains of Corinthia, Peloponnese, took the baby from the hospital at around 2 p.m. after arriving with his wife.

The couple fled the scene in a taxi, and authorities are actively pursuing them.