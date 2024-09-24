NEWS

Close shave for coach that almost collided with train in Athens

Close shave for coach that almost collided with train in Athens

A video has emerged showing a near collision between a coach and a train in central Athens.

The incident, as reported on Mega TV, occurred on Friday at the junction of Konstantinoupoleos and Andromachis streets in Athens.

As captured in the video, the bar at the level crossing is touching the roof of the coach as the train is crossing.

According to information, the bus driver passed the warning lights at the junction as the bar was starting to come down.

