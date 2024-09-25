NEWS

Search continues for missing migrant

A broad search and rescue operation by the Greek Coast Guard continued for a second day on Tuesday off the eastern Aegean island of Samos, to locate a person who remained unaccounted for after a boat smuggling migrants capsized on Monday.

Four migrants, a young girl and three women, lost their lives in the shipwreck. The 26 migrants from the shipwreck who were found on land have been transferred to the Samos Reception and Identification Center (RIC). In total, 30 migrants and the alleged smuggler, who was arrested, were rescued.

The 21-year-old accused as the smuggler was identified by those rescued as the operator of the boat that transported them to Greece from the opposite Turkish coast.

The local port authority, which is conducting the preliminary investigation, arrested the 21-year-old for transporting third-country nationals and for the fact that the operation resulted in fatalities, as well as for illegal entry into the country. 

Migration

