Police identify eight suspects, including minor, in stadium violence case

The police announced on Tuesday that it has identified eight people, among them a minor, for damaging and throwing seats inside a stadium during a round one soccer match back in August between Greek Super League teams Atromitos and Aris, in Athens.

Two more people have also been included in the case file for the illegal organized transport of fans as drivers.

The suspects were identified with the help of video material, which was confiscated from the surveillance system installed in the stadium, as well as the system for the issuing and the digital identification of electronic tickets for sports meetings, which fans now use before entering sports facilities, based on recent legislation.