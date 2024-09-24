NEWS

Cyprus, Egypt, Greece FMs meet in New York

Cyprus, Egypt, Greece FMs meet in New York
[Greek Ministry of Foreign Affais]

The Foreign Ministers of Cyprus, Egypt and Greece met in New York Tuesday.

Constantinos Kombos of Cyprus, Badr Abdelatty of Egypt and George Gerapetritis of Greece discussed the next Trilateral Summit that will take place in Cairo later in the year. The wide-ranging discussion at the offices of Egypt’s UN mission also touched upon economic, energy and trade issues, tourism and culture.

The three Foreign Ministers also agreed that challenges to security and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean make further cooperation among them a necessity.

Earlier, Gerapetritis and Abdelatty discussed preparations for the first bilateral Supreme Cooperation Council, the linking of the two countries’ power grids via submarine cable, the visa program for farm workers from Egypt and cooperation in stemming migrant flows.

Diplomacy Cyprus Egypt

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Transplants bridge built with Cyprus
NEWS

Transplants bridge built with Cyprus

Mitsotakis: We won’t stop fighting until Cyprus is united
NEWS

Mitsotakis: We won’t stop fighting until Cyprus is united

Cypriot FM bemoans lack of goodwill from Turkey
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Cypriot FM bemoans lack of goodwill from Turkey

Cyprus problem: Turkey insists on two states
NEWS

Cyprus problem: Turkey insists on two states

Maintaining calm relations in the ‘frozen’ Greek-Turkish dispute
NEWS

Maintaining calm relations in the ‘frozen’ Greek-Turkish dispute

In ethnically split Cyprus, buffer zone tensions persist after decades, a UN official says
NEWS

In ethnically split Cyprus, buffer zone tensions persist after decades, a UN official says