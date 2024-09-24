Cyprus, Egypt, Greece FMs meet in New York

The Foreign Ministers of Cyprus, Egypt and Greece met in New York Tuesday.

Constantinos Kombos of Cyprus, Badr Abdelatty of Egypt and George Gerapetritis of Greece discussed the next Trilateral Summit that will take place in Cairo later in the year. The wide-ranging discussion at the offices of Egypt’s UN mission also touched upon economic, energy and trade issues, tourism and culture.

The three Foreign Ministers also agreed that challenges to security and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean make further cooperation among them a necessity.

Earlier, Gerapetritis and Abdelatty discussed preparations for the first bilateral Supreme Cooperation Council, the linking of the two countries’ power grids via submarine cable, the visa program for farm workers from Egypt and cooperation in stemming migrant flows.