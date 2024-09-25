NEWS

Authorities charge two minors in Ermioni assault case

Authorities have filed charges of simple bodily harm, threats, and violations of weapon laws against two minors arrested on Tuesday evening in Ermioni, a small port town on the Argolida peninsula in the Peloponnese.

According to police, the minors allegedly threatened and assaulted another minor with a sharp object in the courtyard of a school complex.

The parents of the arrested minors have also been taken into custody, facing charges for neglecting their supervisory responsibilities.

The detained minors are expected to be referred to the appropriate authorities for further action.

This incident follows multiple arrests made on Tuesday related to the brutal beating of a 14-year-old girl by a group of peers in the southern Athens suburb of Glyfada.

