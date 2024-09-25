NEWS

ISAP trains evacuated after fire

Two Athens metro trains were evacuated after a fire broke out near Neratziotissa station in northern Attica on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire brigade was alerted at around 5pm as the fire was reported to be causing heavy smoke. The two trains on Line 1 (known as ISAP or “Ilektrikos”), heading for the northern suburb of Kifissia, were stopped and evacuated, with passengers walking on the tracks to Irini station. 

“Train services on Line 1 have been temporarily restricted to the Nea Ionia-Piraeus section due to a fire that broke out on the tracks. Two trains were immobilised and evacuated after the power supply to the line was cut,” the urban railway company STASY said on Wednesday.

