According to the Coast Guard’s announcement, officers identified a suspicious package at a courier company’s office that had been shipped from Bogota, Colombia, to Athens’ Eleftherios Venizelos Airport.

The package contained a battery charger for an electric vehicle. Concealed inside the charger, the officers discovered a package of cocaine in slab form, weighing 920 grams.

A controlled delivery operation was carried out, leading to the arrest of the two men.

The estimated value of the seized cocaine is 69,000 euros.