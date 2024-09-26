Proposal offers bigger choice of personal doctor

Citizens will be able to choose doctors not contracted to the National Organization for Healthcare Services Provision (EOPYY), taking on the cost of reimbursement for these services, according to a proposal submitted to Parliament on Wednesday.

The aim is to expand the pool of personal doctors network by including hospital doctors who have taken advantage of the possibility to practice privately outside their working hours in the National Health System (ESY).

Indeed, a one-time financial incentive of 40,000 euros gross is foreseen for each new doctor who in 2025 chooses general/family medicine and internal pathology as a specialty.

According to OECD data, only 6% of all doctors in Greece are qualified in these specialties, in contrast to the average of 20% in European countries.

Citizens who don’t register with a personal doctor by June 1, 2025, will have one assigned by the system automatically.