NEWS

Proposal offers bigger choice of personal doctor

Proposal offers bigger choice of personal doctor
[Shutterstock]

Citizens will be able to choose doctors not contracted to the National Organization for Healthcare Services Provision (EOPYY), taking on the cost of reimbursement for these services, according to a proposal submitted to Parliament on Wednesday.

The aim is to expand the pool of personal doctors network by including hospital doctors who have taken advantage of the possibility to practice privately outside their working hours in the National Health System (ESY).

Indeed, a one-time financial incentive of 40,000 euros gross is foreseen for each new doctor who in 2025 chooses general/family medicine and internal pathology as a specialty.

According to OECD data, only 6% of all doctors in Greece are qualified in these specialties, in contrast to the average of 20% in European countries.

Citizens who don’t register with a personal doctor by June 1, 2025, will have one assigned by the system automatically.

Health

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
EODY reports three more deaths from West Nile virus, 30 in total
NEWS

EODY reports three more deaths from West Nile virus, 30 in total

University of Thessaly launches English-taught medical program
NEWS

University of Thessaly launches English-taught medical program

Covid shots coming to neighborhood pharmacies
NEWS

Covid shots coming to neighborhood pharmacies

Transplants bridge built with Cyprus
NEWS

Transplants bridge built with Cyprus

Greece had 27 deaths, 180 cases of West Nile Virus up to Sept 18
NEWS

Greece had 27 deaths, 180 cases of West Nile Virus up to Sept 18

Measures in pipeline to prevent prescription fraud
NEWS

Measures in pipeline to prevent prescription fraud