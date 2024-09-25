Railway workers to strike Thursday over safety demands

Greek rail workers will hold a 24-hour strike Thursday to protest the government’s failure to improve safety after the February 2023 Tempe railway disaster.

The strike, declared legal by the courts, will disrupt Hellenic Train services nationwide, including suburban routes, though Metro Line 3 to and from the airport will run as usual.

Workers are demanding the hiring of more staff, implementation of safety proposals, replacement of outdated trains and better training for drivers and technicians. Unions say Hellenic Train must invest in safer, more efficient transport and improved working conditions.

Emergency staff will operate some routes to reduce disruptions.

Unions plan to meet with Hellenic Train management after the strike to set a timeline for implementing changes following the court’s ruling.