EODY reports three more deaths from West Nile virus, 30 in total

The National Public Health Organization (EODY) recorded three more deaths from West Nile virus between September 18 and 25, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus to 30.

All the deceased patients were over 60 years old, with the median age being 81 years.

Moreover, 12 new domestic cases of West Nile virus were diagnosed during the same period, while an additional four cases were recorded in patients who were exposed to the virus in foreign countries (three in Albania and one in Austria).

From the beginning of the year until September 25, a total of 192 domestic cases of West Nile virus infection have been diagnosed in Greece. In 143 of these cases, the virus affected the central nervous system.