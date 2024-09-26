NEWS

Ex-terror group chief in hospital

Ex-terror group chief in hospital
File photo.

The convicted leader of the now defunct November 17 urban terror group, Alexandros Giotopoulos, is reportedly being treated for a pulmonary embolism while under guard at the Sotiria hospital in northern Athens.

Giotopoulos has been in hospital for at least 10 days after suffering a serious respiratory infection, with his health further burdened by his age and other illnesses.

According to media reports, he is expected to recover soon and return to prison, probably next week.

Giotopoulos, now 80, is serving 17 consecutive life sentences plus 25 years.

N17 assassinated 23 people between 1975 and 2000, including British, American and Turkish diplomats.

Terrorism

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Bomb threat at bank in northern Athens suburb
NEWS

Bomb threat at bank in northern Athens suburb

Seven arrested for attacks on Jewish targets
ANTI-TERRORISM

Seven arrested for attacks on Jewish targets

Two more suspects arrested in connection with urban guerrilla group
NEWS

Two more suspects arrested in connection with urban guerrilla group

Police probe hoax bomb threats as similar incidents surface in Cyprus and Slovakia
NEWS

Police probe hoax bomb threats as similar incidents surface in Cyprus and Slovakia

Bomb threats target dozens of Attica schools in suspected hoax
NEWS

Bomb threats target dozens of Attica schools in suspected hoax

Security ring round Athens for Euro final
NEWS

Security ring round Athens for Euro final