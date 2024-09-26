Ex-terror group chief in hospital

The convicted leader of the now defunct November 17 urban terror group, Alexandros Giotopoulos, is reportedly being treated for a pulmonary embolism while under guard at the Sotiria hospital in northern Athens.

Giotopoulos has been in hospital for at least 10 days after suffering a serious respiratory infection, with his health further burdened by his age and other illnesses.

According to media reports, he is expected to recover soon and return to prison, probably next week.

Giotopoulos, now 80, is serving 17 consecutive life sentences plus 25 years.

N17 assassinated 23 people between 1975 and 2000, including British, American and Turkish diplomats.