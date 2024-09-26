NEWS

Police identifies suspects linked to cryptocurrency scam

[Shutterstock]

Greek police in Thessaloniki said they have identified two suspects who defrauded a man out of 250,000 euros by urging him to invest in cryptocurrencies. 

The scammers, aged 28 and 32, are accused of establishing a criminal organization, money laundering and fraud. A woman is also believed to be involved in the case but authorities have yet to identify her. 

The two defendants introduced themselves to the victim as alleged employees of a cryptocurrency trading and management company, and convinced him to invest in the cryptocurrency market by buying bitcoins, claiming he would multiply his profits.

The victim deposited 249,770 euros in two Lithuanian bank accounts in instalments between mid-January and mid-February. They then tried to extort another 925,615 euros from him supposedly to reclaim his previous investment. 

When the victim realized the alleged investment was a fraud, he contacted the police. 

Crime

