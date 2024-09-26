Former Conservative MP seeks compromise in tax evasion trial

Former New Democracy lawmaker Andreas Patsis is seeking a compromise in a trial where he was indicted, along with his former and current wife, over inaccurate wealth declarations from 2019 through 2022, and his involvement in a foreign company.

The request for a negotiation with the authorities was submitted before the Single-Member Court of Criminal Appeals by the lawyers of the defendants.

The court adjourned the proceedings and a first discussion was held between the lawyers and the prosecutor behind closed doors. The court reconvened and the prosecutor announced he was “initially receptive to the compromise” and the court adjourned until October 1, to decide whether the negotiation process can be completed or whether the trial will continue as before.

If the negotiation is successful, then the president of the court will announce the amount of the penalty, which cannot be higher than the amount agreed upon in the negotiation.

The charges against Patsis were brought by a prosecutor in March 2023, after his immunity was lifted by Parliament.

When the scandal came to light, the former MP for Grevena was booted from ruling New Democracy’s parliamentary group.