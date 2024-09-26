Pakistani migrant found dead in police precinct

Paramedics called to a police precinct in central Athens last Saturday to pick up a 38-year-old migrant from Pakistan found him dead.

The man, who had been living in Greece for over a decade, had appeared before a prosecutor on September 18 to respond to a charge of causing damage (unclear what kind of damage), police sources said. He was then presumably returned to the police precinct of Aghios Panteleimonas were he was being held. On September 21, an ambulance was called at the precinct for the man but the paramedics determined he was already dead.

The cause of death has not been determined and no more information on the incident was immediately available.

Greek Police has yet to issue a statement about the death but his family claim he was beaten badly by officers in detention.

Anti-racist group KEERFA is holding a press briefing at 1 p.m. today on the issue.