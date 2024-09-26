NEWS

Pakistani migrant found dead in police precinct

Pakistani migrant found dead in police precinct
File photo.

Paramedics called to a police precinct in central Athens last Saturday to pick up a 38-year-old migrant from Pakistan found him dead.

The man, who had been living in Greece for over a decade, had appeared before a prosecutor on September 18 to respond to a charge of causing damage (unclear what kind of damage), police sources said. He was then presumably returned to the police precinct of Aghios Panteleimonas were he was being held. On September 21, an ambulance was called at the precinct for the man but the paramedics determined he was already dead.

The cause of death has not been determined and no more information on the incident was immediately available.

Greek Police has yet to issue a statement about the death but his family claim he was beaten badly by officers in detention.

Anti-racist group KEERFA is holding a press briefing at 1 p.m. today on the issue. 

Police Crime Death Migration

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Man found stabbed to death in his own home
NEWS

Man found stabbed to death in his own home

Detainee takes own life at police headquarters in Thessaloniki
NEWS

Detainee takes own life at police headquarters in Thessaloniki

Man and woman arrested for killing 64-year-old in Arcadia
NEWS

Man and woman arrested for killing 64-year-old in Arcadia

Man kills wife before turning gun on himself
NEWS

Man kills wife before turning gun on himself

Authorities investigate financial activities of murdered land surveyor
NEWS

Authorities investigate financial activities of murdered land surveyor

Man found dead with gunshot wounds in Crete
NEWS

Man found dead with gunshot wounds in Crete