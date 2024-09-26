NEWS

At least eight arrested in police clampdown on robbery gang

At least eight people have been arrested during a police operation in western Attica on Thursday aimed at dismantling a criminal gang responsible for about 100 house robberies in Attica and the Peloponnese.

The raids took place in six Roma settlements in Vlychos, Nea Zoi and Aspropyrgos. Officers found and confiscated four vehicles, clothes believed to have been worn by the suspects during the burglaries, a large amount of stolen goods, 3,000 euros, a shotgun and several cartridges.

Authorities believe one more person is involved in the gang who is presently incarcerated.

