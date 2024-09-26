Schoolboy, 14, arrested for threatening teacher after using cell phone

Police in Athens have arrested a 14-year-old schoolboy after he threatened to “break” the face of a teacher who had questioned his use of a cell phone in school.

When an English-language teacher in the Alimos school asked him why he was using a cell phone in school, the second-year middle high school pupil told her “I’m going to break your face.”

He was then led to the principal’s office, where he allegedly broke a picture frame.

The boy’s father is also accused of failing to supervise his child.

Since the start of the school year, students who openly use their cell phone at school will face suspension of one day, while those who use their devices to make video recordings exposing or mocking their classmates during school hours could be expelled. A new law obliges students to hand in their cell phones at school at the start of classes.