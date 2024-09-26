NEWS

Schoolboy, 14, arrested for threatening teacher after using cell phone

Schoolboy, 14, arrested for threatening teacher after using cell phone

Police in Athens have arrested a 14-year-old schoolboy after he threatened to “break” the face of a teacher who had questioned his use of a cell phone in school.

When an English-language teacher in the Alimos school asked him why he was using a cell phone in school, the second-year middle high school pupil told her “I’m going to break your face.”

He was then led to the principal’s office, where he allegedly broke a picture frame.

The boy’s father is also accused of failing to supervise his child.

Since the start of the school year, students who openly use their cell phone at school will face suspension of one day, while those who use their devices to make video recordings exposing or mocking their classmates during school hours could be expelled. A new law obliges students to hand in their cell phones at school at the start of classes.

Education Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Suspended sentence for professor who demanded kickbacks from students
NEWS

Suspended sentence for professor who demanded kickbacks from students

Hania: School evacuated following bomb threat
NEWS

Hania: School evacuated following bomb threat

Athens high school targeted in arson attack
NEWS

Athens high school targeted in arson attack

Police raid anarchist squat at Aristotle University
NEWS

Police raid anarchist squat at Aristotle University

Hoax bomb threats sent to schools lead to US-based company
NEWS

Hoax bomb threats sent to schools lead to US-based company

Police raid squat at Thessaloniki university
NEWS

Police raid squat at Thessaloniki university