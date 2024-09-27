NEWS

Two men to stand trial for murder of pregnant woman in northern Greece

Two men are to be tried by a mixed jury court in Edessa, northern Greece, for the murder of a 41-year-old pregnant woman, whose body was discovered in a trunk in a forest on the border of the prefectures of Thessaloniki and Halkidiki in January.

The accused, the victim’s 39-year-old partner and his 34-year-old friend, face charges of premeditated murder, terminating a pregnancy by force, robbery and illegal possession and use of firearms.

According to forensic reports, they inflicted three fatal stab wounds to the woman’s neck and throat; she was seven weeks pregnant at the time.

The crime occurred on New Year’s Day in the partner’s apartment in the Thessaloniki suburb of Kalamaria and is thought to have been motivated by robbery.

