NEWS

State-run schools in Greece to focus on sports instead of regular classes Friday

State-run schools in Greece to focus on sports instead of regular classes Friday

Greece’s state-run schools did not hold regular classes on Friday, as the day was dedicated to sports.

Under an Education Ministry decision, schools marked European School Sport Day, an initiative aimed at getting youngsters more engaged in physical activity and at bringing the school community closer together.

The activities organized by the country’s schools took place both on campus and off it, at parks, athletic centers, etc.

Education Sports

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Plan to increase role of sports in school education
NEWS

Plan to increase role of sports in school education

Schoolboy, 14, arrested for threatening teacher after using cell phone
NEWS

Schoolboy, 14, arrested for threatening teacher after using cell phone

University of Thessaly launches English-taught medical program
NEWS

University of Thessaly launches English-taught medical program

Driverless car takes Greek students all the way to MIT
NEWS

Driverless car takes Greek students all the way to MIT

Teachers say cellphone ban enforced with few hitches
NEWS

Teachers say cellphone ban enforced with few hitches

Suspended sentence for professor who demanded kickbacks from students
NEWS

Suspended sentence for professor who demanded kickbacks from students