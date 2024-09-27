NEWS

Parents of disabled children urge nationwide support for protest over school mergers

An association of Attica parents with disabled school-aged children is calling for nationwide support for a protest rally it is planning on Saturday outside the Education Ministry in the northern Athens suburb of Maroussi.

First and foremost, the association is demanding that the government take back a decision to merge school departments, as this would entail putting special needs children in regular classrooms.

They are also demanding more tutors and assistants for children with learning difficulties and physical disabilities, as well as solutions to the transportation problems faced by thousands of families in getting their children to and from school. The rally will take place at 12 noon.

