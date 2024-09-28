OAKA to undergo major overhaul through 2026

Plans are under way to transform the OAKA Olympic Stadium in northern Athens into a dual-purpose facility. Apart from renovations aimed at improving it as a recreational and sports facility, the 100-hectare complex will also be used as an emergency shelter during crises like earthquakes, floods or fires.

OAKA’s administration has coordinated with the Attica Regional Authority to draft a protocol for opening the stadium to the public in such events. The project, expected to be completed by 2026, includes upgrading existing facilities, adding green spaces and introducing energy-saving technologies. The long-term aim is to make OAKA a sustainable venue capable of hosting major events, while also reducing its operational costs by over 30%. Moreover, it could generate 1,000 new jobs.

The redevelopment is being bankrolled through the EU-backed Recovery and Resilience Fund, to the tune of 110 million euros.