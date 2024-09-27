NEWS

Merchant ship rescues dozens of migrants from yacht in distress off southern Greece

Merchant ship rescues dozens of migrants from yacht in distress off southern Greece
File photo. [AP]

A merchant ship has rescued dozens of migrants from a yacht in distress off the southwestern coast of Greece, Greek authorities said Thursday.

The coast guard said about 70 migrants were on the vessel, and there were no reports of anyone being in ill health. The migrants were being taken to the southern Greek port of Kalamata.

The rescue took place some 15 nautical miles (17 miles) off the southwestern village of Koroni, the coast guard said.

There was no information immediately available on the nationalities of the migrants, or on where they had left from.

Typically, smuggling gangs cram dozens of migrants into yachts that leave Turkey for Italy, traveling through the central Aegean Sea. Each passenger is charged several thousands dollars for the trip.

The route skirts eastern Aegean waters that are heavily patrolled by Greece’s coast guard for small migrant boats leaving the Turkish coast for the nearby Greek islands. [AP]

Migration Rescue

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Three migrants dead, five rescued off Samos
NEWS

Three migrants dead, five rescued off Samos

Turk trying to swim to Greece is rescued
NEWS

Turk trying to swim to Greece is rescued

Infant rescued on Tilos island after being stranded for days
NEWS

Infant rescued on Tilos island after being stranded for days

Dozens rescued off Greece’s southwest coast
NEWS

Dozens rescued off Greece’s southwest coast

Thirty-seven migrants rescued south of Crete
NEWS

Thirty-seven migrants rescued south of Crete

Coast Guard: 74 migrants found in wooden boat south of Crete
NEWS

Coast Guard: 74 migrants found in wooden boat south of Crete