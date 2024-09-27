NEWS

Greece says woman dies after migrant boat capsizes off Kos island

Greece says woman dies after migrant boat capsizes off Kos island
File photo.

Greece has recovered the body of a woman and rescued 15 migrants from the sea after their boat capsized off the island of Kos in the eastern Aegean Sea on Friday, its coastguard said.

In a separate incident on Friday, the coastguard rescued 78 migrants from a wooden boat sailing some 23 nautical miles off the tiny island of Gavdos in Greece’s south.

The migrants are now being taken to the neighbouring island of Crete, a coastguard official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

It was not immediately clear what happened to the boat.

Greece was a favoured gateway to the European Union for migrants and refugees from the Middle East, Africa and Asia in 2015-2016, when nearly 1 million people landed on its islands, mostly via inflatable dinghies.

The flow of people dropped off before resurging last year. [Reuters]

Migration Death

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Pakistani migrant found dead in police precinct
NEWS

Pakistani migrant found dead in police precinct

At least four die in migrant shipwreck off Samos
NEWS

At least four die in migrant shipwreck off Samos

Three migrants dead, five rescued off Samos
NEWS

Three migrants dead, five rescued off Samos

Migrant dies off Samos after smugglers ditch 31 people in the sea to avoid patrols
NEWS

Migrant dies off Samos after smugglers ditch 31 people in the sea to avoid patrols

Three bodies found near migrant shipwreck off Greece
NEWS

Three bodies found near migrant shipwreck off Greece

One migrant killed, five injured in crash with coast guard vessel
NEWS

One migrant killed, five injured in crash with coast guard vessel